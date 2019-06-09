|
Geraldine Leslie
Palm Bay - Geraldine Maddox Leslie, born in McDonough GA, passed on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at her home in Palm Bay, Florida. She was under the care of Health First Hospice for several months.
A retired blood bank director, her parents were Joseph Sebastian Maddox and Lena Newberry Maddox of Tennessee.
She graduated from Oxford College Class of '59, and was one of "Dooley's Darlings". She took graduate courses at Emory University and Rollins extension classes at Patrick AFB.
She leaves her husband, Frank Raymond Leslie; daughter and sons by Joseph Turner (first husband), Leslie Interrante Cumiford, Gregory M. Turner, adopted son, Scott A. Turner; foster children, Nguyen Le and Phong Le; and her sisters, Myrna M. Waddell, Wanda Jane Maddox, and Judy Perry; and brother Porter Maddox.
She was predeceased by Joanne Maddox and Ralph Randall Maddox.
Geraldine,"Jerry", enjoyed nature and the environment in the Sierra Club, where she met her second husband, Frank Leslie. They participated in National Sierra Club Service Trips in the mountain west, eventually with Jerry planning and cooking (five days of grocery shopping) for some 12 to 21 trip members and Frank as the Trip Leader. These trips were sponsored by the US Forest Service in Wilderness areas; primarily in the National Forest Service Washakie Ranger District, Popo Agie Wilderness Area, 25 miles northwest of Lander, Wyoming. She did heavy trail work and built log bridges at 10,000 to 12,000 ft. altitude, hiking as far as 12 miles to the camp area. She "rested up" on alternate days by climbing small mountain peaks above crest altitude. They also did a trip restoring a "lost" Frenchman's creek trail and climbed Mt. St. Helens, WA.
Jerry loved music and played piano sheet music direct from the page. She attended many concert performances in Melbourne and at Florida Tech. She and her husband traveled to renewable energy conferences and fairs from PA, IL, NM to Oregon, and toured the inside of mammoth Chief Joseph Dam in Oregon. She loved bicycle road trips in FL and NC. Her favorite Palm Bay park was nearby Turkey Creek Sanctuary. Explore its boardwalks!
She was so loved and cared for.
No flowers, please, but donations in her name may be made to Health First Foundation, directed to the Aging Center, Center For Family Caregivers (CFFC), 3661 S. Babcock St. Melbourne. The center provides training and support for those concerned about aging relatives. Visit the CFFC sooner rather than too late!
Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 9, 2019