Geraldine m. Seaman
Palm Bay, FL - Geraldine M. Seman, 83, of Palm Bay passed away on February 3rd, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Geraldine was born October 17, 1936, in Buffalo, New York to the late Willis Iles and Eleanor (Vogt) Iles. Geraldine is a graduate of Deaconess Nursing School in Buffalo, New York, where she earned her BSN in Nursing. Geraldine has been an active member of St. Joseph's Parish for many years, serving as an Eucharistic Minister and Bereavement Minister. She started a bereavement ministry at her Parish in 1986 after the loss of her eldest son. Geraldine enjoyed helping friends and family in need and was a dedicated caregiver to her husband in his final years.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Bernard J. Seman, son Bernard J. Seman Jr., and daughter-in-law Linda Sorensen. She is survived by daughter, Jacqueline Greer of Palm Bay; son, Philip John of Micco, daughter-in-law, Deborah Church Seman of Micco; Sisters: Mary Greene of Palm Bay, Janet Schrock of Liburne, Joyce Conk of Deland, Maragret Bukowski of Nevada; 7 grandchildren; Brittany Sorensen,
Ashlee Greer, Jessica Greer, Jacob Seman, Stacy Greer, Dylan Seman, Jeffrey Sorensen, and Hannah Seman and 5 great grandchildren; Peyton Greer, Kemp Reese, Gracie Greer, Stacy Greer Jr., and Fio Seman, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Calling hours will be from 12:00 pm -2:00 pm Friday February 7th at St. Joseph's Church 1425 Miller St. NE Palm Bay, Florida, with a Catholic Mass following at 2:00 pm. Interment will be in the St. Joseph's Miller St. Cemetery.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020