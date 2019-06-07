|
Gilbert "Gil" Ryan
Merritt Island - Gilbert "Gil" Ryan, age 88, passed away on June 4, 2019. He served two years in Austria during the Berlin Airlift. Gil graduated from Palmer & Logan College of Chiropractic Medicine. Doctor Ryan was the first physician to practice in Merritt Island for 36 years.
Gil was an avid golfer and first President of the Savannahs Golf Association.
Gil is survived by his beloved wife Eve, of 44 years, whom was from London, England. He is also survived by two daughters, Darlene Herbet and Heather Ryan, and four grandchildren, all residing in the Orlando area.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 7, 2019