Services
Island Cremations and Funeral Services
405 South Courtenay Parkway
Merritt Island, FL 32952
321-454-3331
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert "Gil" Ryan


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gilbert "Gil" Ryan Obituary
Gilbert "Gil" Ryan

Merritt Island - Gilbert "Gil" Ryan, age 88, passed away on June 4, 2019. He served two years in Austria during the Berlin Airlift. Gil graduated from Palmer & Logan College of Chiropractic Medicine. Doctor Ryan was the first physician to practice in Merritt Island for 36 years.

Gil was an avid golfer and first President of the Savannahs Golf Association.

Gil is survived by his beloved wife Eve, of 44 years, whom was from London, England. He is also survived by two daughters, Darlene Herbet and Heather Ryan, and four grandchildren, all residing in the Orlando area.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now