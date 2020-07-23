1/1
Gladys Gene Ruff (Gee Gee) Wood
Gladys Gene (Gee Gee) Ruff Wood

Gladys Gene (Gee Gee) Ruff Wood, age 84, passed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Brevard County, FL after a long battle with Osteoporosis.

Born in Spartanburg, SC in 1935, Gee Gee was the only child of BZ and Frances Ruff.

She grew up loving the Lord as a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, graduating from Spartanburg High School. Gee Gee attended Columbia College, receiving a teaching degree.

In 1957, Gee Gee married the love of her life. The couple moved to Melbourne, FL in 1965 and joined the First United Methodist Church of Melbourne. Gee Gee served in various ministries where she loved and served others. Gee Gee was an elementary school teacher for 25 years, and for the majority of those years she worked at Palm Bay Elementary. Gee Gee is survived by her husband of 63 years, Don, her three daughters: Donna Cox, (Jim), Diane Appleby, (Matthew), and Denise Brown, (Craig); grandchildren: Breanna (John) Anderson, Jennifer (Brian) Lockhart, Sara (Daniel) Haire, Jacob (Megan) Appleby, Rebecca (Ernest) Sanchez, James Cox, Joshua (Leslie) Appleby, Maggie (Keith) Messer, Sophie (Noah Chevalier) Brown; and 10 great grandchildren she adored. She is also survived by her Aunt Helen Griffin, 98, of Concord, NC and her family.

Gee Gee was most frequently described as an "angel on earth" that loved God's image bearers. She loved, cared for, served, poured into, taught, smiled at, cooked for, hugged, encouraged, sent cards to, and called to check on everyone she knew. Gee Gee taught us all how to love, especially the unlovable. Proverbs 31:10-12, 26 was the embodiment of her character.

The family hopes to plan a 'celebration of life' in the future when gathering as a large group will be safer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to: Compassion International, 12290 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80921. Please note on check: In memory of Gladys R. Wood or call: 888-978-9908 to pay with credit or debit




Published in FloridaToday from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
