Services
Wylie-Baxley Merritt Island Funeral Home
1360 N Courtenay Pkwy
Merritt Island, FL 32953
(321) 452-6565
For more information about
Gladys Stullenburger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Stullenburger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Louise Stullenburger


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gladys Louise Stullenburger Obituary
Gladys Louise Stullenburger

Merritt Island - Gladys Louise Stullenburger, born 3/26/1932 in Keener, AL.

Survived by Richard "Dick" Stullenburger, loving husband of 60 years. Son Harold Stullenburger, wife Kim from Kissimmee, FL; Daughter Pat Monk, husband Danny from Palm Bay, FL; Daughter Carol Touchton, husband Mike from Lake Park, GA.

Louise had 5 granddaughters: Madison Spencer, husband Will; Taylor Stullenburger; Beth Stacy, husband Corey; Hope Moore, husband Kevin; and Samantha Beasley (deceased). She had 5 great grandkids.

Also survived by 2 sisters, one in Alabama and one in Orlando. She had 7 brothers and 4 sisters all deceased. Many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the ().

WE LOVE YOU NOW AND FOREVER
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wylie-Baxley Merritt Island Funeral Home
Download Now