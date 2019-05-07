|
Gladys Louise Stullenburger
Merritt Island - Gladys Louise Stullenburger, born 3/26/1932 in Keener, AL.
Survived by Richard "Dick" Stullenburger, loving husband of 60 years. Son Harold Stullenburger, wife Kim from Kissimmee, FL; Daughter Pat Monk, husband Danny from Palm Bay, FL; Daughter Carol Touchton, husband Mike from Lake Park, GA.
Louise had 5 granddaughters: Madison Spencer, husband Will; Taylor Stullenburger; Beth Stacy, husband Corey; Hope Moore, husband Kevin; and Samantha Beasley (deceased). She had 5 great grandkids.
Also survived by 2 sisters, one in Alabama and one in Orlando. She had 7 brothers and 4 sisters all deceased. Many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the ().
WE LOVE YOU NOW AND FOREVER
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 7, 2019