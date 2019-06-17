Services
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Eustis, FL - Glenn Ernest Hultgren, 49, of Eustis passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 11, 1969 in Titusville and graduated from THS in 1988 and UCF in 1996. He enjoyed surfing and photography. Glenn will be greatly missed by his Mother Theresa (Raymond) Pankuch; Father Paul E. Hultgren; Brothers Tim Hultgren and Scott (Paget) Hultgren; Aunt Janet Baker and Carol (Charles) May; Uncle George Holodak; a Niece and several Nephews and Cousins. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at North Brevard Funeral Home at 1:30PM. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive or the Merritt Island wildlife refuge. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 17, 2019
