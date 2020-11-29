1/
Glenn William Sowers
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn William Sowers

Melbourne - Glenn William Sowers of Melbourne passed away peacefully at home November 26, 2020 surrounded by family. Born in England where his father was stationed on August 17, 1961, he was raised in Satellite Beach and graduated from Satellite High. He was an avid surfer before becoming a proud member of the Marines serving in Beirut. In 1994, he met the love of his life and married shortly thereafter, settling in Melbourne. He made a career as a surveyor for Mott's Land Surveying. After the recession, he then opened a lawn service and became an avid woodworker. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and neighbors. He is survived by his loving wife Carol, step daughter Karen (Brian), daughter Rachel, son Tyler (Rachel), grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Memorial to express condolences will be held in his home on Saturday, December 5th from 2 - 5pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Foundation. When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Florida Today

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved