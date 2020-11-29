Glenn William Sowers
Melbourne - Glenn William Sowers of Melbourne passed away peacefully at home November 26, 2020 surrounded by family. Born in England where his father was stationed on August 17, 1961, he was raised in Satellite Beach and graduated from Satellite High. He was an avid surfer before becoming a proud member of the Marines serving in Beirut. In 1994, he met the love of his life and married shortly thereafter, settling in Melbourne. He made a career as a surveyor for Mott's Land Surveying. After the recession, he then opened a lawn service and became an avid woodworker. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and neighbors. He is survived by his loving wife Carol, step daughter Karen (Brian), daughter Rachel, son Tyler (Rachel), grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Memorial to express condolences will be held in his home on Saturday, December 5th from 2 - 5pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior
Foundation. When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.