Services
Island Cremations and Funeral Services
405 South Courtenay Parkway
Merritt Island, FL 32952
321-454-3331
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Coconuts on the Beach
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Daly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Daly


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gloria Daly Obituary
Gloria Daly

Cocoa Beach - Gloria Daly, 84 passed away on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.

Gloria was born in Philadelphia, PA on May 7, 1935. She lived her growing up years in Drexel Hill, PA. She is survived by her sons Paul T. Daly and Tim Daly as well as a large loving family and many friends. She has lived in a place she loved, along the ocean in Cocoa Beach since 1974. For many years she spent her summers alongside her beloved family and her beloved Delaware River in Riverton, PA.

Her passions were her family, friends, tennis, beach, hiking, exploring New York City and traveling around the world. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A celebration of her life will be held at Coconuts on the Beach on February 13, 2019, from 4 pm to 6 pm.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.