Gloria Daly
Cocoa Beach - Gloria Daly, 84 passed away on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.
Gloria was born in Philadelphia, PA on May 7, 1935. She lived her growing up years in Drexel Hill, PA. She is survived by her sons Paul T. Daly and Tim Daly as well as a large loving family and many friends. She has lived in a place she loved, along the ocean in Cocoa Beach since 1974. For many years she spent her summers alongside her beloved family and her beloved Delaware River in Riverton, PA.
Her passions were her family, friends, tennis, beach, hiking, exploring New York City and traveling around the world. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A celebration of her life will be held at Coconuts on the Beach on February 13, 2019, from 4 pm to 6 pm.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 7, 2019