1/1
Gloria M. DeBaun
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria M. DeBaun

Indialantic - Your Word is a lamp for my feet,

And a light for my path.

Psalms 119:105

Gloria M DeBaun, 93, of Indialantic FL, went to her heavenly home on October 9, 2020.

She lived in Indialantic for the last 6 years with her family, and the preceding 25 years in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

She passed peacefully at home surrounded by family.

She was born on April 30, 1927 to the late Earl and Catherine Walker.

Gloria was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her smile was infectious and her heart was full of compassion and grace. She taught all her children to be loving, kind and forgiving to everyone. She loved to cook and sing and she loved being a Mom.

She is now reunited with her love, John H. DeBaun who she has deeply missed for 25 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband John, daughter Gloria Jean, and grandson Jason Cairns.

She is survived by her son John H. Debaun Jr. (Vicki) daughters, Renee Wickline (Bob), Nora Smith (Buddy), Beth Jayne (Ronald), Maria Bradshaw (Brent). Also 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She loved her family very much.

A private Memorial service will be held for the family at a later date.

Donations may be made to Hospice in memory of Gloria to Vitascommunityconnection.org Or VITAS community connection, PO Box 645352, Cincinnati, OH 45264-5352.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Florida Today

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved