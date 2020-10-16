Gloria M. DeBaun
Indialantic - Your Word is a lamp for my feet,
And a light for my path.
Psalms 119:105
Gloria M DeBaun, 93, of Indialantic FL, went to her heavenly home on October 9, 2020.
She lived in Indialantic for the last 6 years with her family, and the preceding 25 years in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
She passed peacefully at home surrounded by family.
She was born on April 30, 1927 to the late Earl and Catherine Walker.
Gloria was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her smile was infectious and her heart was full of compassion and grace. She taught all her children to be loving, kind and forgiving to everyone. She loved to cook and sing and she loved being a Mom.
She is now reunited with her love, John H. DeBaun who she has deeply missed for 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband John, daughter Gloria Jean, and grandson Jason Cairns.
She is survived by her son John H. Debaun Jr. (Vicki) daughters, Renee Wickline (Bob), Nora Smith (Buddy), Beth Jayne (Ronald), Maria Bradshaw (Brent). Also 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She loved her family very much.
A private Memorial service will be held for the family at a later date.
Donations may be made to Hospice in memory of Gloria to Vitascommunityconnection.org
Or VITAS community connection, PO Box 645352, Cincinnati, OH 45264-5352.