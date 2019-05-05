|
Gloria Paradis
Cocoa - Gloria Paradis, 81, died Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was born June 24, 1937, in New Bedford, MA, the daughter of the late Napoleon & Emma St. Don.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years Leo A. Paradis; her four sons, Dennis, Mark, Steven and Brian and two daughters, Debbie and Sharon. She has 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at Cedar Lakes Clubhouse, 450 Maplewood Blvd., Cocoa, FL 32926 May 11th at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donation in her name at .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 5, 2019