Gordon J. Gunther
- - Gordon J. Gunther, age 83, passed away unexpectedly at home, on May 16, 2019. He is survived by four children, Gordon F. (Anna) Gunther, Donald (Kathleen) Gunther, Gail Harrington and Susan Gunther; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, John Gunther.
Gordon was formerly of Palm Bay, FL, where he had many friends. He enjoyed golfing and working part time at Habitat Golf Club.
Friends may call today (Tuesday), from 2-4 pm, at Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., 2 South Ave., Bloomfield, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 21, 2019