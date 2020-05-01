Grace K. Sparks
Melbourne, FL - Grace K. Sparks, 88 passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Gracie was a cook and worked at The Clock, Red Lobster and several other local restaurants. She was an avid cyclist and member of Kol Mashiach, VFW Post 4536 Auxiliary and the Loyal Order of the Moose 1406.
Gracie is survived by her friends, Raymond Aponte, Gretchen Tuten, Jane Striffler and many others.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Do to the current situation social distancing will be required and attendance will be limited. brownliemaxwell.com
Melbourne, FL - Grace K. Sparks, 88 passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Gracie was a cook and worked at The Clock, Red Lobster and several other local restaurants. She was an avid cyclist and member of Kol Mashiach, VFW Post 4536 Auxiliary and the Loyal Order of the Moose 1406.
Gracie is survived by her friends, Raymond Aponte, Gretchen Tuten, Jane Striffler and many others.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Do to the current situation social distancing will be required and attendance will be limited. brownliemaxwell.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from May 1 to May 3, 2020.