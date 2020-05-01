Grace K. Sparks
Grace K. Sparks

Melbourne, FL - Grace K. Sparks, 88 passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Gracie was a cook and worked at The Clock, Red Lobster and several other local restaurants. She was an avid cyclist and member of Kol Mashiach, VFW Post 4536 Auxiliary and the Loyal Order of the Moose 1406.

Gracie is survived by her friends, Raymond Aponte, Gretchen Tuten, Jane Striffler and many others.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Do to the current situation social distancing will be required and attendance will be limited. brownliemaxwell.com




Published in FloridaToday from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
