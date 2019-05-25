Services
Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes
18020 U.S. Highway 64
Somerville, TN 38068
(901) 465-3535
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Grady Eugene Bowden


1955 - 2019
Grady Eugene Bowden Obituary
Grady Eugene Bowden

Oakland, TN - Memorial Services for Mr. Bowden will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Grady was born July 20, 1955 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Clarice Earnheart Bowden and the late Grady Odell Bowden. He was a graduate of Frayser High School in Memphis and was of the Baptist faith. He was employed in the maintenance department for Nike for many years and enjoyed going to the river, fishing, working on cars and fixing things.

Mr. Bowden is survived by his son, Rickey Alan Bowden (Amanda) of Mason, TN; his mother, Clarice Earnheart Bowden of Melbourne Beach, FL; his sister, Lila Jane Bowden of Melbourne Beach, FL; his brother, Herbert Odell Bowden of Hahira, GA; three grandchildren, one nephew, and two nieces. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Hope Bowden.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 25, 2019
