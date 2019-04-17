Grant Bohannon Cooke



Palm Bay, FL - Grant passed away early Friday evening, April 12th, 2019 after a long illness. Grant was born on June 7th, 1946 in Plattsburg, New York. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Sargent, having proudly served from January 17th, 1966 and received an early out Honorably Discharged May 27th, 1969. He served a year in Vietnam from October, 1966 to December, 1967 as a Communications Specialist.



Grant was an honor graduate of the 1972 Charter Class of Florida Technological University (FTU) now known as the University of Central Florida where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) degree. After college, Grant worked as a Manufacturing Supervisor for Harris Semiconductor for a number of years.



He is survived by his beloved wife of over 47 years, Sharon; precious daughter, Aubrey-Shea (Clinton) Hatcher; amazing grandson, Jonah Bohannon Hatcher; brother Keith (Lib) Cooke; nephews, Kristopher (Naomi) Cooke and Ryan (Christine) Cooke; uncle, William Bohannon; aunt, Becky Groves, many cousins and loving friends.



A memorial service will be held at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home in Melbourne, FL on Friday, April 26th, 2019 at 2PM.



A memorial service will be held at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home in Melbourne, FL on Friday, April 26th, 2019 at 2PM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to the , or .