Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grant Cooke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grant Bohannon Cooke


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grant Bohannon Cooke Obituary
Grant Bohannon Cooke

Palm Bay, FL - Grant passed away early Friday evening, April 12th, 2019 after a long illness. Grant was born on June 7th, 1946 in Plattsburg, New York. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Sargent, having proudly served from January 17th, 1966 and received an early out Honorably Discharged May 27th, 1969. He served a year in Vietnam from October, 1966 to December, 1967 as a Communications Specialist.

Grant was an honor graduate of the 1972 Charter Class of Florida Technological University (FTU) now known as the University of Central Florida where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) degree. After college, Grant worked as a Manufacturing Supervisor for Harris Semiconductor for a number of years.

He is survived by his beloved wife of over 47 years, Sharon; precious daughter, Aubrey-Shea (Clinton) Hatcher; amazing grandson, Jonah Bohannon Hatcher; brother Keith (Lib) Cooke; nephews, Kristopher (Naomi) Cooke and Ryan (Christine) Cooke; uncle, William Bohannon; aunt, Becky Groves, many cousins and loving friends.

A memorial service will be held at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home in Melbourne, FL on Friday, April 26th, 2019 at 2PM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to the , or .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now