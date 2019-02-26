|
|
Greta Faye Lochary
Titusville - Greta Faye Lochary, age 81, of Titusville, Florida a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend departed this earth and began her Heavenly journey on Friday, February 22, 2019.
She was born in Roxbury, Ohio on October 19, 1937 and came to the Titusville area in 1978 from Bartlett, Ohio. She was a member of New Fellowship Baptist Church and a founding member of the Wesley Township Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. She retired from NASA on March 31, 1995. Greta loved the space program, she seldom missed watching a launch. You could see Greta daily on her front porch where she enjoyed family, friends and nature.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years: Dana; her parents Wilmer and Phoebe Custer; and her sister-in-law: Delores Grandon. Survivors include her children: Eddie (Teri McGrew) of Titusville, Cindy (Jeff Lawrence) Fisher, Carmen (Mark) Charlton; four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren; five great grandchildren and six step great grandchildren; a sister: Kathleen (Leonard) Dennison of Winston-Salem, NC; and a brother Paul (Edra) Custer of Stockport, OH; brothers-in-law: Don, Rex (Elaine) Roberts; sisters-in-law: Becky Roddy, Connie (Paul) Salisbury, Patty Boylboll; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A gathering will be held Saturday, March 2, at 10:00 AM followed with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 AM at the New Fellowship Baptist Church, 1840 Old Dixie Highway, Titusville, FL 32796. There will also be a service in Bartlett, Ohio at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations to Hospice of St Francis, 1250-B Grumman Place, Titusville, FL 32780.
To share your memories of Greta or leave a special condolence message for her family, please visit the funeral home website: www.newcomertitusville.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 26, 2019