Grete Antonsen Buckley



Viera - After a long and good life, Grete A. Buckley passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Viera, Florida. Grete was the daughter of Danish immigrants Ragnhild and Anker Antonsen and was born in Beloit, Wisconsin on August 5, 1929. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin, and before meeting Charlie in San Francisco, Grete was an accomplished businesswoman. She worked in the MMM Company's executive office where she was a translator in several languages. Grete is predeceased by her husband of 53 years Charles (Charlie) L. Buckley, Jr. She is survived by three daughters; Colleen Callahan (Kevin), Maureen O'Hora (James), Karen Firriolo (John) and one sister, Muriel Reale. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren; Sean, Matthew and Erin Callahan; Meghan and Seamus O'Hora; and Christina and Jennifer Firriolo. At Grete's request there will be no local service. Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery where she will be reunited with Charlie.



In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of St. Francis, 6905 North Wickham Road, Suite 403, Melbourne, FL 32940 would be appreciated. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 12, 2019