Gudrun "Gudie" Shook
Melbourne - Gudrun "Gudie" Shook, 90, of Melbourne, FL passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, under hospice care, surrounded by her loving family in Merritt Island, FL. She had an aggressive form of blood cancer, AML. Gudie was born in Beutnitz, Germany, and as a military wife, lived in many places in the United States and Germany, ultimately settling in South Brevard County in 1969.
Gudie was a graduate of Rollins College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, and retired from the U.S. Government as a Program Analyst at Patrick Air Force Base in 1988. She was active in retirement, serving as Treasurer for her homeowners' associations, serving as a volunteer with the IRS Income Tax Assistance Program and Tax Counseling for the Elderly for 30 years, reading, swimming, walking, playing bridge, bowling, doing crossword puzzles and spending quality time with her son, daughter, extended family and neighbors. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her and was a very devoted and loving Mother. The family expresses their deepest appreciation to the loving staff at Viera Hospital and Hospice of Health First for allowing her final days to be lived with excellent care, dignity and comfort.
She is survived by her son, Eric Hiller (Susan); daughter, Diana Zeller (Greg); grandsons, Sean Zeller (Courtney); Luke Mulvehill (Molly); Jake Mulvehill (Katie); sisters, Ingrid McCutcheon (Carlisle) and Karin Meier-Rottmann; and four great-grandchildren.
At Gudie's request, a public service will not be held. Donations in her memory may be made to Hospice of Health First or a cause close to your heart.
Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 28, 2019