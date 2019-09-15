Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church
50 West Strawbridge Avenue
Melbourne, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Guy Fraser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy Seymour Fraser


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guy Seymour Fraser Obituary
Guy Seymour Fraser

Palm Bay, Florida - Guy Seymour Fraser, 87, a devoted husband and loving father, passed on September 4, 2019.

Mr. Fraser was born on January 25, 1932, in Manchester, Jamaica. His educational studies and work saw him travel to Bermuda and Canada. He eventually settled in New York with beloved wife, Georgianna.

Upon retiring, the Frasers moved to Palm Bay where they enjoyed travelling, sightseeing, and cruises with their friends.

Guy is survived by his wife, Georgianna; sisters, Lorrise and Rosalyn; his son, Guido; daughter-in-law, Mia; grandchildren, Micah and Moriah; several nieces and nephews; cousins, relatives and close friends.

Guy was predeceased by his parents, Laura and John and brothers, Clifton and Hugh.

Funeral services will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 50 West Strawbridge Avenue, Melbourne, FL 32901 on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 am. The Repast will be held in the Parish Hall after a brief Committal service.

Mr. Fraser's dignified personality, love, and thoughtful approach to life will be missed by all.

www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now