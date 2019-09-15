|
|
Guy Seymour Fraser
Palm Bay, Florida - Guy Seymour Fraser, 87, a devoted husband and loving father, passed on September 4, 2019.
Mr. Fraser was born on January 25, 1932, in Manchester, Jamaica. His educational studies and work saw him travel to Bermuda and Canada. He eventually settled in New York with beloved wife, Georgianna.
Upon retiring, the Frasers moved to Palm Bay where they enjoyed travelling, sightseeing, and cruises with their friends.
Guy is survived by his wife, Georgianna; sisters, Lorrise and Rosalyn; his son, Guido; daughter-in-law, Mia; grandchildren, Micah and Moriah; several nieces and nephews; cousins, relatives and close friends.
Guy was predeceased by his parents, Laura and John and brothers, Clifton and Hugh.
Funeral services will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 50 West Strawbridge Avenue, Melbourne, FL 32901 on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 am. The Repast will be held in the Parish Hall after a brief Committal service.
Mr. Fraser's dignified personality, love, and thoughtful approach to life will be missed by all.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 15, 2019