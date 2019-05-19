Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn J. Stevens


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gwendolyn J. Stevens Obituary
Gwendolyn J. Stevens

Melbourne - Gwendolyn J. Stevens, age 90, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

She was born in Akron, New York on April 23, 1929 to Glenn and Avice Bistoff, both whom preceded her in death.

In 1946 Gwendolyn graduated from Savona High School in Savona, New York. After graduation she continued her education at the Latin American Institute in New York City. She worked for Helena Rubinstein and then moved back home to upstate New York, where she took a position at Ingersoll-Rand. Gwendolyn resided in New York until the mid 1980s then moved to Melbourne, Florida.

In 1949 she married the love of her life Clarence. They spent 66 amazing years together until his passing in 2015.

Gwendolyn had a deep love for the arts, including music, oil painting and she was an accomplished pianist. She loved decorating her home, landscaping and spending time outdoors.

She is survived by her son, Kurt Stevens and her grandchildren, Kyle and Jennifer Stevens.

In addition to her parents and her husband Clarence, Gwendolyn was preceded by her sister, Beverly.

No services are planned.

Arrangments by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now