H. Jack Baghdassarian M.D.

H. Jack Baghdassarian MD

Indialantic, FL - H. Jack Baghdassarian MD, 73, of Indialantic passed away on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at his home. He graduated from NYU undergraduate and Medical School and retired as an MD Colonel in the USAF after 30 years and was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years Helen, a sister Mary Arslanian of Smithtown, NY and brother Gary Baghdassarian of Lake Grove, NY and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday January 20th at 11am in the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
