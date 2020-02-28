|
Dr. Harold "Roddy" Kring
Merritt Island - Roddy was born on August 29,1941 and passed away on February 27, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Beth.Roddy grew up in Baton Rouge, attended LSU and received his Dental Degree from University of Tennessee in Memphis, where they made lifelong friends. He started his dental practice in Merritt Island in 1969. Roddy was beloved by his patients for 40 years until his retirement.He was passionate about the water and loved scuba diving ,boating and fishing. His other loves were yard work and his rescue dogs, mostly bloodhounds. Roddy was predeceased by his parents Herta and Fred Kring, brother Fred, stepfather Thomas Barton, and sister in law Julie Strange. He is also survived by his brother Donald (Terri) Kring of Baton Rouge, brother in law Charles "Bo" Strange, nieces and nephews Susan, Beth, Chip, Mike and Richard Strange and many great nieces and nephews He is also survived by his wonderful friend and "other wife" Ray Gibson who helped take care of him for four years. We would like to thank the caregivers and nursing staff of La Casa and Vitas Hospice which helped us when no-one else could. Island cremation is handling his cremation and he will go back to the sea as requested. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or Brevard County Humane Society.
