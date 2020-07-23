Harold Paul Koenig



Harold Paul Koenig, 94, entered God's Heaven on July 12, 2020. He was born on April 22, 1926 in Mason City, Iowa. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his daughter Kimberley, and Kimberley's two children Joseph and Liberty, who he and Barbara adopted. Harold was predeceased by his father Reuben, his mother Dorothea, and his twin brother Gerald. Harold's detailed biography is listed in WHO'S WHO in America and in WHO's WHO in the WORLD. Harold loved his family and the Lord and spearheaded several efforts including but not limited to; the 1984 Billy Graham Crusade in Ft. Lauderdale, Fl, Evangelism Explosion Ministries in Florida, and was a missionary with his wife Barbara in Kenya, Africa.



Harold was quite extraordinary in his pursuit of fulfilling God's purpose for his life and is a retired U.S. Navy Seabee Veteran of World War II and Korea. He originally enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age 16 and later started as a Seaman Recruit, rising to the rank in which he retired, a Lieutenant Commander. Following his retirement from the U.S. Navy, Harold continued his vigor for Engineering in his professional career and his passion for Advocacy in his personal life, many times going above and beyond for those he loved.



Harold's U.S. Navy Veteran memorial service will be held at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary in Phoenix, AZ located at 719 N. 27th Avenue on Tuesday, July 28 at 9AM. Harold's burial will be later at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.



Harold's last thoughts were of his family and how much he loved them and his regret for not doing more to have helped build the Kingdom of God.









