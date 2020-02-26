|
Harold Steve Clifton
Rockledge - Harold Steve Clifton, 70, of Rockledge died peacefully on Wednesday February 19 2020.
Steve was a lifetime resident of Brevard County and was a graduate of Cocoa High in 1967. In his younger days he was an avid baseball player and still to this day holds the Babe Ruth home run title. He could also be found ripping through the St. Johns river on his air boat or building race cars for his wife Cindy to spin around the track at Orlando Speed World.
Steve is survived by his ex-wife and close friend Cindy Clifton. Sons Dwayne Clifton, Shawn Clifton daughter Jenifer Quarnaccio adopted daughter Donna Drew and his son-in-laws Gordon Halliday and Christopher Quarnaccio. He is also survived by brothers John Clifton, James Hurst and sister Carolyn Berry. In his lifetime Steve was blessed with 7 grandchildren and 11 Great grandchildren.
Steve is preceded in death by father Harold W Clifton mother Rosa Lee Clifton Holzknecht daughter Shannon Clifton brother Gary Clifton and sister Connie True.
There are no services scheduled. Please join his family Sunday March 1 2020 at 1pm for a celebration of his life. F. Burton Smith Park 7575 W. King St. Cocoa Fl. 32926 Under the big pavilion.
Rest in heaven dad, we will see you again.
We love you "Hairball"
You may sign Harold's guestbook at www.atlanticmortuary.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020