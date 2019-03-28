Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Melbourne.
Melbourne, FL - Harriet E. White, 95, a native of Melbourne, Florida passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Harriet was a retired school teacher from Memphis Tennessee School Systems. She was a member of Embroider Guild of America. Harriet is survived by her son, David F. White; grandchildren, Craig Wisdom, Kristin Wisdom Dontigney, Linsey Wisdom, Jaime Eaton, Jennifer White and Nicole Ott; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, James W. White and son, James H. White. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00am at First United Methodist Church of Melbourne. brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 28, 2019
