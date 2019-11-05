|
|
Harry 'Duke' Eros Scabarozi, III
Harry 'Duke' Eros Scabarozi III, age 66, passed away Nov. 4, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida surrounded by his family after a three year battle with pancreatic cancer. Duke was born Sept 8, 1953 to Harry Scabarozi II and Lucille Scabarozi in Hackensack New Jersey. His family moved to Brevard county Florida in 1956, where he grew up surfing, riding dirt bikes, camping, and working on cars with his father and family. He graduated from Satellite High School in 1971. He was employed by FPL for 48 years, first located in Melbourne, then relocating to Hilliard, FL where he resided the last 33 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church. Duke loved the outdoors, riding his Harley, fishing in the Keys, and four wheeling. He is predeceased by his parents, daughter Michelle, and wife Cathy. Those left to treasure his memories include his son Harry IV of Hilliard, grandchildren Harry V "LH" and wife Amanda of Folkston, Georgia, Jack Hunter Scabarozi of Jacksonville, Dakota Smith of Hilliard, Brandi Floyd of Sunrise, FL, great granddaughter Madalynn, brother Mike and wife Marty Scabarozi of Indialantic, sisters Cindy and husband Mike Floyd of West End, North Carolina, Norma and husband Dave Adams of Melbourne, and former spouse and mother of his children Cynthia Boyle Scabarozi of Indian Harbour Beach.
A celebration of life will be held at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church Parish Hall in Callahan FL at 3 pm Friday November 8.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019