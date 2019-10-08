|
Harry Paul Adams
Palm Bay - Harry was born on October 27th 1943 in Pine Hill, New Jersey.
He was a loyal, loving and caring man who lived life to the fullest with a helping hand always outstretched to anyone who needed him. Harry served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps and had worked as an estimator with Landmasters Development. On October 6th, at the age of 75, Harry went to his heavenly home to be reunited with the love of his life, his wife Carol who preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughters Debbie Mitchell (Steve), Cindy Adams (Awa Uu) and Carolyn Vernon (Jason). Harry has three beautiful grandchildren, Deanna and Derrick Mitchell and Hunter Vernon, whom he loved dearly. Visitation hours will be held at Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Home on Monday, October 14 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm followed by a service beginning at 6:00.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019