Harry R. McDonald
Melbourne Beach, FL - After 96-years of a fruitful life, Harry R. McDonald, a long-time resident of Melbourne Beach passed away on March 11, 2020.
Born June 30, 1923, in Dover, NJ, Harry moved to the South Beaches in 1966 where he lived for the remainder of his life. His wife, Eleanor, with whom he had a 64-year long marriage, preceded him in death 14 years ago. Together they had four children, Harry Jr. (Sharon), Daniel (Sue Nolan), Janice (John DiGiovanni) and Karen (Gary Swift), who begat 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
During World War II, Harry served in in the Army Air Corps as a radio operator aboard a C47, seeing action in Africa and Europe. At war's end, Harry continued working for the Government, first as a heavy equipment operator at Picatinny Arsenal in his home state until his retirement from the Civil Service at Patrick AFB in 1978.
In retirement, Harry traveled extensively with friends and family, visiting all 50 states and numerous countries in Europe and Central America. He also enjoyed sailing aboard the 'Eleanora' and served as the Commodore of the Melbourne Yacht Club.
Visitation will be Saturday March 14th from 12 noon to 3pm at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020