Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry R. McDonald


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry R. McDonald Obituary
Harry R. McDonald

Melbourne Beach, FL - After 96-years of a fruitful life, Harry R. McDonald, a long-time resident of Melbourne Beach passed away on March 11, 2020.

Born June 30, 1923, in Dover, NJ, Harry moved to the South Beaches in 1966 where he lived for the remainder of his life. His wife, Eleanor, with whom he had a 64-year long marriage, preceded him in death 14 years ago. Together they had four children, Harry Jr. (Sharon), Daniel (Sue Nolan), Janice (John DiGiovanni) and Karen (Gary Swift), who begat 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

During World War II, Harry served in in the Army Air Corps as a radio operator aboard a C47, seeing action in Africa and Europe. At war's end, Harry continued working for the Government, first as a heavy equipment operator at Picatinny Arsenal in his home state until his retirement from the Civil Service at Patrick AFB in 1978.

In retirement, Harry traveled extensively with friends and family, visiting all 50 states and numerous countries in Europe and Central America. He also enjoyed sailing aboard the 'Eleanora' and served as the Commodore of the Melbourne Yacht Club.

Visitation will be Saturday March 14th from 12 noon to 3pm at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now