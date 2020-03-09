|
Harry Stein
Viera - Judge Harry Stein, 90, of Viera, Florida, is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Laurie; dog, Tasha (age 19); son, David; daughter Kathy; 3 grandchildren, 12 nieces & nephews and 12 grandnieces and grandnephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 14th at 10:30am. Beckman-Williamson Funeral Home in Rockledge is in charge of arrangements. Further details can be viewed at their website: https://www.beckmanwilliamson.com/obituary/Harry-Stein.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2020