Wylie-Baxley Merritt Island Funeral Home
1360 N Courtenay Pkwy
Merritt Island, FL 32953
(321) 452-6565
Hattie Walker
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Derby Street Chapel of First Baptist
Cocoa, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Derby Street Chapel of First Baptist
Cocoa, FL
Rockledge - Hattie Swallows Walker, 90, was born April 21, 1929, in Livingston, Tennessee, to Charlie and Lora Swallows. She peacefully went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2019. She is survived by siblings Mary Minnich and Kenneth Swallows and their spouses, C. Edward Minnich and Laurie Ann Swallows, and by several nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her parents and by brothers Charlie, Jr. and Wayne. At 19 she married William Ashley, Jr. but was widowed after only four years. Four years later the young widow married Ernest Walker. They had 59 wonderful years together before he passed away in 2015. Ernie often expressed his appreciation of her support in his Minister of Religious Education work. In addition to working full-time as a secretary, Hattie was always active in church life. She was a loving and caring person who did all she could to help others along the way. The best example of this was her willingness to care for her younger siblings after their mother passed away in 1955. She touched so many lives in positive ways and will be sorely missed.

Visitation will be at 9:30, May 18, at the Derby Street Chapel of First Baptist Cocoa followed by a funeral service at 10:00. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Vitas Hospice or to the children's ministry of First Baptist Cocoa.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 12, 2019
