|
|
Helen A. Young
Melbourne - Helen A. Young, 90, formerly Mt. Gretna, PA, passed away at home on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born in Easton, PA on August 23, 1929, a daughter of the late William Ricker and Elizabeth Aicher. Helen was the wife of Richard J. Young to whom she married November 17, 1951. Mrs. Young was a Registered Nurse for over 45 years when she retired. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing in Allentown. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Cornwall, PA. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children: Patricia Young of Harrisburg; Richard J. Young II of Melbourne; Jeffrey, husband of Joanne Young, Salisbury, MD; Robert, husband of Patty Young, Hartland, WI; three grandchildren: Matthew, Owen and Allison; And her beloved Goldendoodle Ginger. A Catholic Mass will be held in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 2596 Cornwall Rd, Cornwall, PA, 17016 on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:00AM with a visitation from 9:00AM until the service time. Interment will be in Holy Savior Cemetery. The Rohland Funeral Home, Lebanon is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020