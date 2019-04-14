|
Helen Bakolia
Indian Harbour Beach - Helen Bakolia passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Helen remained comfortable and happy throughout her final days accompanied by her loving caregivers and close friends.
Helen was preceded in death by both her beloved husband of many years Andrew Bakolia and her only precious son Peter Bakolia. Helen was born in Harrisburg PA, but spent most of her life with her husband and son in Queens, New York City. In 1996, Helen and Andrew followed their son Peter to Indian Harbour Beach, FL and made this beautiful place their retirement destination. This is where both got to know Peter's wonderful friends and their ultimate "second" son, Tony Diana.
Tony became Helen's and Andrew's caregiver and "go-to" person after Peter passed away and was there for them until the end.
Helen is survived by her nephews George Bakolia, Stathis Bakolias, John Zannos and Steven Zannos. Also, her sister-in-law Adrienne Zannos.
The family likes to thank Dr. Dan Burke, Helen's and Andrew's primary care doctor for many years, who was always there and extremely attentive of their health care. Many thanks also to Fran Dehab who became Helen's close caregiver companion during her final months.
Helen had many close friends and enjoyed spending quality time with them. They were all there for her for many years and the family likes to thank them all.
A visitation will be held on April 17, 2019 from 11am - 1pm at the Beach Funeral Homes - East, 1689 South Patrick Drive Indian Harbour Beach with a service to begin at 1pm.
A private burial service will be held right after that at the Florida Memorial Gardens 5950 S. Highway #1 Rockledge.
Helen's memorial page may be visited at www.beachfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 14, 2019