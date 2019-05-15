|
|
Helen (Dolly) Bowden
- - Helen (Dolly) Bowden rejoined her siblings and parents on March 29th, 2019 after a brief illness. The 10th of 15 children, she is survived by five remaining siblings and over 40 nieces and nephews. Born on July 18, 1929, her life was filled with adventure and wonderful relationships. From Wilkes Barre, PA to New York City and then Melbourne, FL by way of Flagstaff AZ, our Aunt Dolly greatly supported many - in particular, her many nieces and nephews - with her resources but especially with her kind demeanor and uplifting thoughtful words. Aunt Dolly was a self-made woman who lived life to the fullest. Her adventurous spirit and zest for life led her to expand her horizons through travel and exploration of new ideas. She was a financial whiz who spent most of her life in NYC, working in accounting while taking advantage of all the Big Apple had to offer. In turn, she exposed many of us to the best of NYC - where to work, what to see, and how to find the best of whatever we sought. She delighted in entertaining family and friends in her Kew Gardens home, sending us off on our NYC adventures then reliving our experiences with us. During her last two decades in Melbourne, she continued her astute tax work along with her enthusiastic and inclusive entertainment of visitors - hosting card games, Super Bowl parties, and many dinners to celebrate events, family and the unique attributes of everyone there. Nieces and nephews, especially, felt valued and more importantly - loved unconditionally. She listened impartially to our trials and tribulations while celebrating our achievements. She was a terrific listener and sage confidant for many of us. Aunt Dolly was unique in that she never wanted the spotlight on her, preferring to focus attention on all those fortunate to enjoy time in her company while she took delight in our shared conversations and the adventures we recounted for her. While her physical presence and shining light in this world are gone, she lives vividly in our memories, the lasting positive impacts she made on all she touched and the wonderful love she freely showered on us.
- The Wotton Family (our Mother was Dolores, #14 of the 15) plus the rest of her Nieces and Nephews
For those who want to honor her memory, she had a special place in her heart for charitable, faith-based organizations like these: The Haven for Children or St John the Evangelist Catholic Church (both in Melbourne FL) or the nationally renowned .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 15, 2019