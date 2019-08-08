|
Helen I. Essenpreis
- - Loving mother and grandmother, Helen I. Essenpreis, 89, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Grover and Irene Catherine Riordan; her husband, Philip A. Essenpreis, their beloved sons, Gary and Terrence Essenpreis; and sisters Loretta Margaret and Mary Catherine.
Born on December 26, 1929 in Kankakee, Illinois, Helen was the youngest of three daughters.
She married the love of her life, Philip Anthony, on May 5, 1950 in Kankakee, Illinois and moved to Florida shortly afterwards where they raised their family.
Helen was a Registered Nurse and had a passion for caring for those in need. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling, gardening, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She was an active parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rockledge, Florida and was a member of their Rosary Makers group for over twenty years. Through her involvement with that ministry, Helen had made over 5,000 rosaries.
She is survived by her loving family: daughter, Diane Wilson; five grandchildren, Robert Wilson, Terri Dennis (Jeffrey), Daniel Essenpreis, Philip Essenpreis, Vanessa Essenpreis; three great grandchildren, Elizabeth Essenpreis, Quinn and Sawyer Dennis; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, love offerings may be made in Helen's memory to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1136 Seminole Dr, Rockledge, FL 32955 or Hospice of St. Francis, 1250 Grumman Pl, Titusville, FL 32780.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 8, 2019