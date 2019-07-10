Services
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home - Viera
5400 Village Drive
Viera, FL 32955
(321) 635-1973
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home - Viera
5400 Village Drive
Viera, FL 32955
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Ascension Catholic Church
2950 N Harbor City Blvd
Melbourne, FL
Helen J. Rotyliano


1936 - 2019
Helen J. Rotyliano Obituary
Helen J Rotyliano

Melbourne - Helen Rotyliano, 83, of Melbourne, FL passed away peacefully in the arms of her loving husband Joe on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born on April 12, 1936 in New Rochelle, NY.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Joseph C. Rotyliano; sons Joe (Janet), Steve (Donna) and Robert (MaryLynn) Rotyliano and daughters Michele Rotyliano and Denise Ozoroski (Randy Solomon).

She was the loving "Grammy" to fifteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A viewing and vigil will be held 5-7:00 P.M. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Beckman Williamson Funeral Home 5400 Village Dr. Viera, Fl. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Ascension Catholic Church 2950 N Harbor City Blvd. Melbourne, Fl. You may sign Helen's guestbook and see an extended obituary at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 10, 2019
