Helen K. Hart
Satellite Beach - Helen K. Hart, 87, passed away on January 13, 2019. Born in New York, she moved to Miami where she married George Hart in 1951. Helen is survived by her seven children who gave her nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and by two sisters - Dorothy Booth and Jacqueline Schwartz.
Services for Helen will be held at 11 a.m. on March 29 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Indialantic, Fl. 32903. For additional information call Amy Rouzer at 321-773-2783 X112. A reception will follow.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 24, 2019