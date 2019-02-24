Services
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
Indialantic, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen K. Hart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen K. Hart Obituary
Helen K. Hart

Satellite Beach - Helen K. Hart, 87, passed away on January 13, 2019. Born in New York, she moved to Miami where she married George Hart in 1951. Helen is survived by her seven children who gave her nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and by two sisters - Dorothy Booth and Jacqueline Schwartz.

Services for Helen will be held at 11 a.m. on March 29 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Indialantic, Fl. 32903. For additional information call Amy Rouzer at 321-773-2783 X112. A reception will follow.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.