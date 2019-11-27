|
Helen L. Iden
Waynesboro, TN - Helen L. Iden, March 17, 1941 - Nov. 16, 2019 passed away in Waynesboro, TN from Parkinson's. She is survived by three children: Christine (Billy) Smith of Clifton, TN, Patricia (Rick) Brown of Merritt Island, FL, and Charles (Sherry) Burns of Dawsonville, GA, and 5 grandchildren: Eric (Lauren Brown) of Melbourne, Austin, Kevin and Jarid Brown of Merritt Island and Amanda (Jeremy) Blaze of LaPorte, IN. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Iden. She was a member of Family Worship Center in Lakeland, FL. She was cremated per her request. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019