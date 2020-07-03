1/1
Helen M. Kraft
Helen M. Kraft

Palm Bay - Helen M Kraft, age 86, of Palm Bay, Florida passed away on Wednesday July 1, 2020. Helen was born March 22, 1934 in Coal City, Illinois.

Helen was a homemaker and a Avon Representative for 30 years. She also had a Cosmetology license and practiced those services part-time. During her time as a military spouse she served as a Gray Lady at a hospital in Aschaffenburg, Germany. Helen and Ken were lifetime members of VFW Post 4206 Melbourne, Florida.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years Kenneth C Kraft, son Dennis Baughman, sister Edie and her brothers Donald Margaron and Frank "Corky" Margaron.

A visitation for Helen will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Fountainhead Funeral Home, 7359 Babcock Street SE, Palm Bay, FL 32909. A Mass of Christian burial will occur Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at St Joseph Miller Street Church, 1422 Miller Street NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905. Her entombment will follow at Fountainhead Memorial Park, 7303 Babcock Street SE, Palm Bay, Florida 32909.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FountainheadFuneralHome.com for the Kraft family.




Published in FloridaToday from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
