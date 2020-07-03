Helen M. Kraft
Palm Bay - Helen M Kraft, age 86, of Palm Bay, Florida passed away on Wednesday July 1, 2020. Helen was born March 22, 1934 in Coal City, Illinois.
Helen was a homemaker and a Avon Representative for 30 years. She also had a Cosmetology license and practiced those services part-time. During her time as a military spouse she served as a Gray Lady at a hospital in Aschaffenburg, Germany. Helen and Ken were lifetime members of VFW Post 4206 Melbourne, Florida.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years Kenneth C Kraft, son Dennis Baughman, sister Edie and her brothers Donald Margaron and Frank "Corky" Margaron.
A visitation for Helen will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Fountainhead Funeral Home, 7359 Babcock Street SE, Palm Bay, FL 32909. A Mass of Christian burial will occur Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at St Joseph Miller Street Church, 1422 Miller Street NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905. Her entombment will follow at Fountainhead Memorial Park, 7303 Babcock Street SE, Palm Bay, Florida 32909.
