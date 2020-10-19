Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen "Granny" Vaught



Satellite Beach - Helen, a Satellite Beach resident of 42 years, passed peacefully October 17, 2020 and was reunited with her loving husband Rodney.



She was born October 12, 1931 in Edinburgh Scotland to William and Jane Maywood.



Helen was a loving wife, mother and "Granny".



She is survived by her sons Douglas (Jodi) Vaught, Ronald (Julie) and her 5 grandchildren.



A private memorial service will be held at a future date.









