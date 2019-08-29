|
|
Hendrix (Hank) Perkins
Raleigh, NC - Hendrix (Hank) Perkins was welcomed into God's loving arms on Monday, August 26, 2019, with his wife, Monica Perkins, by his side. He was 82 years old. Born in Carthage MS on November 22, 1936, Hank graduated from Mississippi State and settled in Merritt Island, FL where he spent a career as an engineer with NASA. A lifelong Methodist, Hank faithfully served Grace United Methodist Church, most notably as the Building Chairman. He also enjoyed tennis, golf, country music (Johnny Cash!) and spending time with family. Hank was predeceased by his first wife Emily Eberlein Arnold, his mother Willie Mae Perkins and his father Robert Roy Perkins, his twin at birth, Thurman, sister Jewel Sanders and brothers Clayborn Perkins, Robert Lee Perkins and Lenard Perkins. He was also predeceased by Herman and Marie Hendrix (Hank's uncle and wife). They raised Hank from his adolescent years and became known to the family as Grandmother and Grandfather. Survivors include his wife Monica Perkins; brother Billie Joe Perkins, sisters Eva Donner, Betty Raspberry and Lynda Moss; children and stepchildren Pam Johnson (J.O.) of Glenmoore, PA, Debbie Van Ore of Apollo Beach FL, Todd (Cindy) Perkins of Marietta GA, Pat Hart (Theresa) of Huntsville AL, Betsy Mihajlov (Alex) of Raleigh NC and Tim Hart (Sue) of Jacksonville FL; grandchildren and step-grandchildren Hendrix, Megan, Wyatt, Madison, Olivia, Justin, Kaitlyn, Kristen, Philip and Natalie. A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Springmoor Retirement Center, 1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Springmoor Endowment Fund (same address as above). The family would like to especially thank the amazing health professionals at Springmoor for their generous love and care of Hank. CREMATION SOCIETY OF THE CAROLINAS (Capital Funeral Home), Raleigh, N.C.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 29, 2019