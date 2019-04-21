Services
Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
2220 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-6097
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
The First Congregational Church of Stratford
2301 Main Street
Stratford, FL
View Map
Stratford - Henri J. B. Therrien, age 88, of Stratford, beloved husband of Judith Adzima Therrien, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019 following a brief illness. Born and raised in Lowell, MA, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served our country for 20 years. He was stationed in Japan, Korea, Okinawa, Taiwan and various US military installations within the United States. After serving with the Air Force, Henri worked as a mail carrier in Satellite Beach, Florida until his retirement from the Post Office in 1989. After retirement and move to CT, he worked part-time at the Masonic Grand Lodge in Wallingford. While in the military, Henri became a Mason in Okinawa. After returning to the United States, he affiliated with Beach Lodge #354, Satellite Beach, FL. There he was elected as Worshipful Master in 1975. He was appointed as RW District Instructor for the 23rd Masonic District of Florida in 1976, serving in that capacity for five years. He was appointed RW District Deputy Grand Master of District 23, of the Grand Lodge of Florida in 1981. After moving to Connecticut in 1989, he affiliated with Annawon Lodge #115 and was elected Worshipful Master in 1995. He was chosen Mason of the Year in 2003. Henri was proud to be a Mason and lived a life of truth, dedication and service not only to his lodges but to all in his personal, church and community life. He was a Deacon, Trustee, and active member of the First Congregational Church of West Haven for over twenty years. In 2016, he and Judith became members of the First Congregational Church in Stratford. In addition to his beloved wife, Judith, of 28 years, Henri is also survived by sons, Roger, Henry and wife Debi, and Anthony and wife Jennifer; daughters, Dianne Bowman and husband Chris, Patricia Therrien and husband Walt Wasmuth, step-children, David Smith and wife Cindy, Cheryl Smith-Hitt and husband William, three grandchildren, Adrienne, Christopher and Nicole, brothers, Joseph and wife Mimi, Raymond and wife Rosalie, one sister, Sister Theresa Therrien, several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, former spouse, Shigeko Muramatsu Therrien, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents William & Blanche (Gendreau) Therrien, siblings, Antoinette, Rose, Leo, Edgar, Rita and Patricia. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at The First Congregational Church of Stratford, 2301 Main Street, Stratford, CT. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Therrien's memory to the First Congregational Church of Stratford, 2301 Main Street, Stratford, CT or to Annawon Lodge, PO Box 168, W. Haven, CT 06516. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 21, 2019
