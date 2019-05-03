Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
Melbourne, FL
Henry Brandon Gurney III

Athens, AL - Henry Brandon (Bran) Gurney III, 82, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home in Athens, AL. He leaves his wife of 53 years, Margaret ; his daughter, Sheila; his son Brandon and wife Jodi; two grandchildren, Hunter and Madeline; his brother Pete and companion, Carol; and many friends.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for Bran in Melbourne, FL for Sunday, June 16, 2019. Please contact [email protected] for additional information.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 3, 2019
