Henry Brandon Gurney III
Athens, AL - Henry Brandon (Bran) Gurney III, 82, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home in Athens, AL. He leaves his wife of 53 years, Margaret ; his daughter, Sheila; his son Brandon and wife Jodi; two grandchildren, Hunter and Madeline; his brother Pete and companion, Carol; and many friends.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for Bran in Melbourne, FL for Sunday, June 16, 2019. Please contact [email protected] for additional information.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 3, 2019