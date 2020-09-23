1/1
Henry J. Springham Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry J. Springham, Jr.

Melbourne Beach - Henry J. Springham, Jr., 92, of Melbourne Beach, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sept. 22, 2020. Hank spent 31 years in the Air Force retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant. He was a veteran of WWII, Korean, and Vietnam Wars. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Helen, 5 children and their spouses, 8 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. His is also survived by his 2 brothers, Thomas and Ralph and a large loving extended family. "Hammering Hank" was known for his love of golf and worked another 20 years at Spessard Holland and Baytree Courses.

A visitation will be held from 10:30-11am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Melbourne Beach, on Fri. Sept. 25, 2020 with a mass to begin at 11am. Interment will follow at Florida Memorial Gardens, Rockledge with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Special Olympics in memory of Hank. Due to Covid 19 precautions, social distancing and masks are highly recommended.

Hanks memorial page may be visited at beachfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beach Funeral Home - West
4999 N. Wickham Rd.
Melbourne, FL 32940
(321) 751-6012
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beach Funeral Home - West

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved