Henry J. Springham, Jr.
Melbourne Beach - Henry J. Springham, Jr., 92, of Melbourne Beach, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sept. 22, 2020. Hank spent 31 years in the Air Force retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant. He was a veteran of WWII, Korean, and Vietnam Wars. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Helen, 5 children and their spouses, 8 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. His is also survived by his 2 brothers, Thomas and Ralph and a large loving extended family. "Hammering Hank" was known for his love of golf and worked another 20 years at Spessard Holland and Baytree Courses.
A visitation will be held from 10:30-11am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Melbourne Beach, on Fri. Sept. 25, 2020 with a mass to begin at 11am. Interment will follow at Florida Memorial Gardens, Rockledge with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Special Olympics
in memory of Hank. Due to Covid 19 precautions, social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Hanks memorial page may be visited at beachfuneralhome.com
.