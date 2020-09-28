Henry Leonard ThomasCocoa - Henry Leonard Thomas went into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father and his loving wife Mary McGee Thomas on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Henry was born on August 28, 1915, in New Holland, Georgia, which is just outside of Gainesville, Georgia. At the age of 26 he left his job at the New Holland Mill in Hall County, GA to join the Third Armored Division of the U.S. Army to fight in WWII. He was involved in five battles including the infamous Battle of the Bulge. He was also part of a team that liberated a concentration camp in Germany. Henry and Mary moved to Cocoa, FL in 1957. Henry worked until the age of 60 and retired from Douglas Aircraft in 1975. After 73 years of marriage to his loving wife Mary and her death in 2006, he relocated to Westminster Asbury in Cocoa. Henry and Mary were long time members of King Street Baptist Church in Cocoa. Henry and Mary had no children but many nieces and nephews who filled their lives with love and attention. Henry is survived by one sister and one brother, Evelyn Logan and Franklin Stanley Thomas both of Gainesville, GA. Henry loved to dance and listen to Big Band Music. He played guitar and banjo in multiple bands including the Hall County Hotshots, Peck's Bad Boys and Jim King's Brown Mules. Henry spent many evenings at Westminster Asbury dancing with the ladies and listening to the music he loved. Services will be held at King Street Baptist Church, 1040 West King Street, Cocoa, FL 32922, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. The visitation will start at 10:30 AM with services starting at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Florida Baptist Children's Home or King Street Baptist Church.