Herbert Lewis Kiser
Melbourne - Herbert Lewis Kiser, 97, went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife Peggy, daughter and son-in-law, Lynne and Ron Dedmon, granddaughter Sarah, and grandson Sam and Sam's wife, Anastasia.
Herb was born in Charleston, WV, one of six siblings to Robert and Lilly Kiser. He was a Marine, serving in the 4th Marine Division in WWII. While stationed in Saipan, Herb was injured. He received the Purple Heart. After his discharge, Herb and Peggy met and married while attending Concord College in West Virginia. He had a long, memorable career in education which included teaching, counseling, and working as a principal. He touched the lives of his many students throughout his career.
Herb will be remembered by his family and friends as a loving, caring, and positive influence to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.
"Live your live in such a way that when you leave it, earth with cry and heaven will smile."
No services are planned at this time. The family plans to have a "Celebration of Life" at a later time.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020