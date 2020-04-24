Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Kiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Lewis Kiser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Lewis Kiser Obituary
Herbert Lewis Kiser

Melbourne - Herbert Lewis Kiser, 97, went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife Peggy, daughter and son-in-law, Lynne and Ron Dedmon, granddaughter Sarah, and grandson Sam and Sam's wife, Anastasia.

Herb was born in Charleston, WV, one of six siblings to Robert and Lilly Kiser. He was a Marine, serving in the 4th Marine Division in WWII. While stationed in Saipan, Herb was injured. He received the Purple Heart. After his discharge, Herb and Peggy met and married while attending Concord College in West Virginia. He had a long, memorable career in education which included teaching, counseling, and working as a principal. He touched the lives of his many students throughout his career.

Herb will be remembered by his family and friends as a loving, caring, and positive influence to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.

"Live your live in such a way that when you leave it, earth with cry and heaven will smile."

No services are planned at this time. The family plans to have a "Celebration of Life" at a later time.

Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne 321-724-2222. Condolences afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -