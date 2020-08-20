1/1
Heribero Caro
Heribero Caro

Palm Bay - Heriberto Caro, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, surrounded by family, after a blessed life filled with love for God, family, and friends.

"Libo or Hery as he was known by some, was born in Aguada, Puerto Rico on April 1st 1936 to Ceferino Caro and Julia Munoz.

He is survived by Ramonita Caro, his loving wife of 63+ years, his devoted daughter Annette and his sister Luz M. Caro. His legacy of family is carried on by his grandchildren Heriberto, Wendy, Ashley (Joey) Gerald and Ivan (Annette); and his great grandchildren Nynavea (Hery), Deon, Mykel, Joshua (Wendy), Divya, Avienda (Gerald), and Joelly, and Rayna (Ashley). He is preceded in death by his two sons, Junior Jan 6 1958 - Jan 4,1977; and Joey Jan 14, 1959 - April 4, 2015.

Libo will be greatly missed; but I am sure he would love for you to remember him with love, and laughter as he leaves a legacy of family and love to continue in his name. Mass in his honor will be held at Our Lady of Grace August 28, 2020 at 3 p.m. Masks are required and attendance may be limited due to COVID.

His love for children always had him contributing to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Donations may be made to the Memorial Gift Fund established in his name. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, Florida. Condolences at www.afcfcare.com




Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
