Herman A. Spanagel
Satellite Beach - Herman A. "Dutch" Spanagel, 92, born in Coronado, CA, died on August 4, 2020 at home. He was the son of the late Admiral Herman A. and Frances Jones Spanagel of Maryland. Dutch served 24-years within the naval service, most of it in Atlantic Fleet destroyers. Among shore duty assignments the retired naval officer was most proud to have served two separate tours as a member of the recovery team, joint staff, Department of Defense, Manned Space-Flight Support Office at Patrick AFB, FL, during parts of the Mercury, Gemini, Apollo and Skylab programs.
Dr. Spanagel held a Ph.D. degree in rehabilitation services from The Florida State University working with developmentally disabled adults; a master's degree from Stetson University, and a bachelor's degree from Washington College, MD. He attended briefly the U. S. Naval; American University (1966) and The University of Tennessee for sign language competency.
Dutch and his family, county residents since 1959, came to Brevard County from Key West, FL. He was involved professionally at different times with various organizations including Brevard Community College; was associate director of the Brevard Achievement Center, Rockledge; Executive Assistant to the Greater South Brevard Area Chamber of Commerce, Program Director with the Easter Seals Society of East Central Florida, and retiring therefrom at 71-years of age. He started his 28-years association with rehabilitation work in 1973 with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, Rockledge, before leaving to attend graduate school at FSU. An active member of the community for 30-years, Dr. Spanagel's voluntary contributions included serving on the initial board establishing the Brevard Renal Dialysis Center; crisis intervention of the Brevard County Mental Health Association; first Chairman of the Protestant Campus Ministry, Florida Tech; a member of the South Brevard Coordinating Council; the Literary Council of South Brevard, and the exceptional student education and rehabilitation programs of the Brevard County School System. He also served in the past as a volunteer with Holmes RMC; the Satellite Beach Police Department; Guardian ad Litem within the 18th Judicial Circuit, and as an administrative volunteer in the Sexual Assault Victim Service within the State Attorney's Office, Viera.
Dutch was predeceased in April, 2014, by his dearly loved wife, Elizabeth, his companion of 61-years and their precious children, Beth (Larry) Sparkman of Tallahassee, Susan (Eric) Hiller of Indian Harbour Beach, and Ann (Mike) Mudd of Dunkirk, Md. He leaves as well 8 adored grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
He was a member of Holy Apostles Episcopal Church, Satellite Beach, where a brief memorial service will be held at 10 am, August 20th. Due to COVID-19 restrictions attendance and space is very limited and face masks are required. The family requests no flowers. Donations as you wish may be made to individually selected charities. Online condolences may be left at beachfuneralhome.com
