Homer G. Sparks


1931 - 2019
Homer G. Sparks Obituary
Homer G. Sparks

Melbourne - Homer G. Sparks, 88, passed away at home on Thursday, June 27, 2019, surrounded by his family.

He leaves behind Jean, his wife of 58 years, their 4 children with spouses and partners, 2 grandchildren, and many beloved members of his extended Sparks, Alexander, and Clark families.

Born in Anniston, Alabama, Homer served as a First Lieutenant in the Army as a paratrooper, helicopter and fixed-wing pilot, and flight instructor. He worked as a YMCA director for many years, and later in real estate and development in Brevard County.

A family memorial service will be held in the Fall at Golden Springs Cemetery, Anniston, Alabama.

Please visit https://afcfcare.com/obituaries/homer-g-sparks/ to read the full obituary. Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care, Melbourne, Florida. 321-724-2222.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 4, 2019
