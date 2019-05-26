|
Hon. James William "Woody" Woodson
Eau Gallie - August 28, 1928-April 24, 2019
Born in Miami, Woody served his country in the 82nd Airborne. He graduated from the University of Miami, and in 1952 he and his wife Doris "Joyce" Woodson moved to Eau Gallie, where he became the city's first attorney. In later years he served his community as an appointed Circuit Court Judge. Woody was deeply invested in Eau Gallie. He helped open up a bank, started several of the existing housing developments, and opened The Eau Gallie Speedway. His weekends were spent supporting the cities little leagues. Married 51 years before Joyce passed, Woody and Joyce raised three children. He was a loving father and a devoted grandfather. An avid outdoorsman, Woody shared his passion of hunting and fishing with his family and friends.
The celebration of a life well lived will be held at Eau Gallie First Baptist, May 31st at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to No Limits Academy, 4450 W. Eau Gallie Blvd., Suite 180, Melbourne, FL 32934. 321.255.6645 nolim itsacademy.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 26, 2019