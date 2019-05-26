Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Eau Gallie First Baptist
Resources
More Obituaries for Hon. Woodson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hon. James William "Woody" Woodson


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hon. James William "Woody" Woodson Obituary
Hon. James William "Woody" Woodson

Eau Gallie - August 28, 1928-April 24, 2019

Born in Miami, Woody served his country in the 82nd Airborne. He graduated from the University of Miami, and in 1952 he and his wife Doris "Joyce" Woodson moved to Eau Gallie, where he became the city's first attorney. In later years he served his community as an appointed Circuit Court Judge. Woody was deeply invested in Eau Gallie. He helped open up a bank, started several of the existing housing developments, and opened The Eau Gallie Speedway. His weekends were spent supporting the cities little leagues. Married 51 years before Joyce passed, Woody and Joyce raised three children. He was a loving father and a devoted grandfather. An avid outdoorsman, Woody shared his passion of hunting and fishing with his family and friends.

The celebration of a life well lived will be held at Eau Gallie First Baptist, May 31st at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to No Limits Academy, 4450 W. Eau Gallie Blvd., Suite 180, Melbourne, FL 32934. 321.255.6645 nolim itsacademy.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.