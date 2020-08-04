Horace Lee Ross
Mims - Horace L. Ross (Lee) went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2020. He was born on September 18, 1927 in Oakland City, IN to the late, LeRoy and Edith Ross. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Dora Ross and stepson, Anthony McKinney. There will be a memorial service held on August 15, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Mims at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church of Mims. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com