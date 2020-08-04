1/
Horace Lee Ross
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Horace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Horace Lee Ross

Mims - Horace L. Ross (Lee) went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2020. He was born on September 18, 1927 in Oakland City, IN to the late, LeRoy and Edith Ross. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Dora Ross and stepson, Anthony McKinney. There will be a memorial service held on August 15, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Mims at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church of Mims. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 4 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by North Brevard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved