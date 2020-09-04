Howard Davidow
Howard Bruce Davidow died in Colorado Springs, Colorado on August 26, 2020, at age 87 following a stroke. His loving wife of 61 years, Kiki, was at his side. He is also survived by his nieces Carina Potter, Michelle Hagen, Alexandra Beer, Beth Davidow, and Julie Davidow, his nephews Charles Voyantzis and Joel Davidow, and his in-laws Linton Kingsbury and Toby Davidow. His older brother Melvin preceded him in death on January 26, 2006. Howard started flying at age 18 at what is now the old Tamiami Airport in Miami, Florida and spent a lifetime in aviation. He ferried a PT-17 Stearman to Kingston, Jamaica when he was 19 and then worked there as Errol Flynn's private pilot. He then joined the US Air Force, where he reached the rank of First Lieutenant and served as a flight engineer on B-36 bombers. After the Air Force, he attended the University of Miami and then founded, owned, and operated HM Melard Corporation dealing in commercial aviation sales, distribution, and brokerage of aircraft equipment and parts. He was a successful, well-respected businessman known for his integrity and honesty. He respected his employees and they respected him. After selling his company, Howard and Kiki moved to Rockledge, Florida and he became an executive with AAA Interair Inc, an aviation parts supply company. Howard was dedicated to aviation safety. He provided written testimony to the US Senate Subcommittee on Oversight of Government Management in May 1995 in its investigation into the risk to commercial aviation from unapproved airplane parts (counterfeit, stolen, or substandard) and provided technical expertise to the Federal Bureau of Investigation into criminal trafficking of unapproved airplane parts. For over ten years, he taught engaging classes for the Miami-Dade Police Department's Specialized Training Unit in the Airport Investigator's Course. Howard was also dedicated to his community and supported local food banks, the electronics program at Southwest High School, and cancer research. He had an aptitude for the violin and enjoyed flying his own planes including a Swift (purchased from his brother) and later an Aero Commander. On one flight with Kiki in the Aero Commander, he made an emergency landing on a single engine. He and Kiki enjoyed playing tennis, fishing and boating, entertaining, and traveling. Together, they made many memorable trips throughout the world and brought back thoughtful gifts for family and friends, such as stamps from far-flung countries for his niece Julie.
A memorial service will be held September 12, 2020 at Swan-Law in Colorado Springs after which Howard will be taken to his final resting place at Florida Memorial Gardens in Rockledge, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
